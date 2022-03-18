Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.95 Million

Equities analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) to announce $36.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.64 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $35.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $170.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.58 million to $187.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $190.16 million, with estimates ranging from $159.66 million to $220.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $17.80 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $752.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 8.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

