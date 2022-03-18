Brokerages Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. The RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

RMR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

RMR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 115,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

