Brokerages Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.75 Million

Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to report sales of $89.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.40 million and the lowest is $88.10 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $82.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $382.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.00 million to $383.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $409.90 million, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $414.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $42.40 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

