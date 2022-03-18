Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vacasa Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vacasa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VCSA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

VCSA stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,780,000. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,920,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,583,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

