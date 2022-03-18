Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Down 3.9%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.19. 389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

