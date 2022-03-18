Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.10

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $62.98, with a volume of 11532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.
Several research firms recently commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,651,000.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.