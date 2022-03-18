Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.10

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $62.98, with a volume of 11532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

Several research firms recently commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,651,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

