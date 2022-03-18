Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.21

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.21 and traded as high as C$52.06. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$50.42, with a volume of 859,789 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEP.UN. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

