Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,521.56

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,521.56 ($32.79) and traded as low as GBX 2,200 ($28.61). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($29.26), with a volume of 6,370 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock has a market cap of £364.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,401.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,521.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
