BRP (DOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BRP (TSE:DOOGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.50 per share for the quarter.

Shares of DOO opened at C$88.70 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.88. The stock has a market cap of C$7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06.

DOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.60.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

