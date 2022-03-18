BRP (DOOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter.

DOOO opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

Get BRP alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 79.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.