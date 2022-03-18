BRP (DOOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter.
DOOO opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 79.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
