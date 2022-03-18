BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$125.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

BRP (TSE:DOOGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOO. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.40.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded up C$1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$90.57. 119,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,132. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.88. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

