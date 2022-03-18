BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $168.76

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.76 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 181.15 ($2.36). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 179.85 ($2.34), with a volume of 13,120,515 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 185.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.76.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.