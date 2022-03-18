BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) PT Raised to $13.00 at Citigroup

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTRS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. BTRS has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.38.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in BTRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BTRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

