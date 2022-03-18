BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 109,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 889,383 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $6.48.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth about $3,033,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 2,626.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BTRS by 45.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 127,844 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

