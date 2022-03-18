Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Amy Griffin Buys 35,200 Shares

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,965. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.43.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,978,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bumble by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

