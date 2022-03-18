Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,730.79

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,730.79 ($35.51) and traded as high as GBX 2,902 ($37.74). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,889 ($37.57), with a volume of 1,254,652 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNZL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.14) to GBX 2,800 ($36.41) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,925 ($38.04).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,768 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,730.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.33. The firm has a market cap of £9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($37.76), for a total value of £340,435.92 ($442,699.51).

Bunzl Company Profile (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

