Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.77

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as low as $13.64. Burnham shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.