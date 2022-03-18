Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12% Solid Power N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 104.82%. Solid Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.64%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Solid Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Solid Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.70 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -59.35 Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Solid Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

