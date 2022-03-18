Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Tops $25.67 Million

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $25.67 million and approximately $26,590.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.68 or 0.00465353 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.