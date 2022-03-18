ByteNext (BNU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,283.00

ByteNext (BNU) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $659,287.14 and $55,283.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.29 or 0.07031975 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,794.68 or 0.99989995 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00031883 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

