Bytom Hits Market Cap of $37.95 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $37.95 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00268250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,741,707,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,902,506 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

