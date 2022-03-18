BZEdge Trading Down 9.3% This Week (BZE)

BZEdge (BZE) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, BZEdge has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a total market cap of $705,789.84 and approximately $3,392.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.14 or 0.06988146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,716.50 or 0.99933938 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00033722 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

