Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.71. 133,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 171,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

