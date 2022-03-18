CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $311.00 at Morgan Stanley

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $311.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.20.

Shares of CACI opened at $298.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CACI International has a 1 year low of $235.34 and a 1 year high of $309.80.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CACI International by 680.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,229,000 after acquiring an additional 525,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 24,603.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 420,230 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 24,632.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,581,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

