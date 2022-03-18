Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.21

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,052 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 24.18 and a quick ratio of 11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.21.
Cadogan Petroleum Company Profile (LON:CAD)
