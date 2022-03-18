Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Down 4%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.18. 15,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 657,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Several research analysts have commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $777.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.43.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 65.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,552,000 after buying an additional 171,160 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Caleres by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 691,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 153,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

