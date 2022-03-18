Caliber Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,703 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,245. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.27, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

