Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,121 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of V traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.06. 15,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708,190. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $405.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.83.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

