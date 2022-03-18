Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.00. Calmare Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

