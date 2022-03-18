Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 0.81. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

