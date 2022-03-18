Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading 9% Higher

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.22. 141,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,219,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $828.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 4.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,010 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 407.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,026 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,240,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 652,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 675,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

