Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $40.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. 22,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 1.94. Upwork has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Upwork by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 19.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

