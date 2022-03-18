Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Price Target to C$2.50

Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ELEMF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,336. Elemental Royalties has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

