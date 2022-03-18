Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) to Hold

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

XBC traded down C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.87. 1,269,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,776. The stock has a market cap of C$287.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$5.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

