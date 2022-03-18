Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $155.56

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$155.56 and traded as high as C$161.59. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$161.22, with a volume of 807,653 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$155.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$156.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$155.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at C$321,766.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total transaction of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,088,810.34. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

