Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.81

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$91.81 and traded as high as C$101.15. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$100.89, with a volume of 1,518,878 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$93.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

