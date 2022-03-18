Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Lowered to $39.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSIQ. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.