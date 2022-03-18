Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Price Target to $7.00

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.25 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

HITI stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $289.72 million and a P/E ratio of -36.77.

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in High Tide by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 1,959,677 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in High Tide by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 142,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

