Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Target Price to $13.30

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.50 to $13.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. lowered their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $36.52.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.57. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.