Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.28

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.28 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 172.30 ($2.24). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 168.90 ($2.20), with a volume of 1,064,613 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.57) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.41) to GBX 175 ($2.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.93) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.02) to GBX 175 ($2.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203 ($2.64).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

