Capital CS Group LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.0% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

LLY traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $288.81. 99,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,512. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $285.89. The company has a market cap of $275.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.05 and its 200-day moving average is $250.66.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

