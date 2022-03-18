Capital CS Group LLC Purchases 26,790 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 156.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,331,675 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

