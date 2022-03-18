Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Invitation Homes accounts for 0.9% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,966,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,975. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

