Carbon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $93,080.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $1.92 million and $93,080.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.43 or 0.07001758 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,622.61 or 0.99790472 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00034832 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,704,978 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

