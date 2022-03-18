Carebook Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) Stock Price Down 38.9%

Shares of Carebook Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRBKF – Get Rating) fell 38.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Carebook Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRBKF)

Carebook Technologies Inc, digital health company, provides digital health and virtual care solutions for pharmacies, employers, and insurers. The company offers pharmacy engagement platform. It also develops and commercializes mobile health management system for individuals, their families, pharmacies, insurers, employers, and clinics.

