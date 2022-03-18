CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Raymond James

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Crow Point Partners bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $2,844,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 107,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 257,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

