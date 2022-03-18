Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading 5.6% Higher

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.02. 2,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 491,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $3,294,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,790,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

