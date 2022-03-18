Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $18.60. Truist Financial currently has a sell rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 32,883 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,673,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,878,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.