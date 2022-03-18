Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,350 to GBX 1,422. The stock had previously closed at $17.74, but opened at $17.18. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 8,194 shares.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

