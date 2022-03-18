Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

CARR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

NYSE CARR opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after buying an additional 440,222 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.